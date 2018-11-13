BREAKING:Up To 20 Injured After Car Crashes Into Social Security Office In Egg Harbor Township
Credit: CBS3

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by a dump truck in Bensalem Tuesday morning, say police.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the Bensalem Travel Plaza on the 2900 block of State Road.

Investigators say the man was hit by a tri-axle dump truck in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

