Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Online retailer and delivery service goPuff has announced plans to build a 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Philadelphia.

The new headquarters will be located at 3rd and Spring Garden Streets, and will create over 150 new full-time jobs.

“We are proud to invest in Philadelphia as we grow our footprint and are grateful for the support of the city as well as Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s economic development team to help us realize our expansion,” said co-founder Yakir Gola. “We strive to ingrain Philadelphia’s culture as part of goPuff.”

The company says it will also build ten new warehouses in Allegheny, Chester, Dauphin, Lackawanna and Philadelphia counties. Six existing warehouse operations will also be expanded.

“goPuff is a great example of how Pennsylvania’s strengths in aspects like education, workforce development, and economic stability have led to a climate where startups thrive,” said Wolf. “My administration is committed to providing the support needed by companies like goPuff as they grow.”

The new and expanded warehouses are expected to create approximately 400 jobs over the next three years.

The company which delivers products – ranging from snacks, drinks, ice cream, alcohol – directly to customers was founded by two Drexel University students in 2013.