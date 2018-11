Ekblad, Dadonov Lead Panthers Past Flyers 2-1 Aaron Ekblad and Evgenii Dadonov scored goals, Roberto Luongo made 29 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Boomer Esiason: 'Rule Changes A Factor In Rise Of Offenses'Offense is on the rise and while there are many reasons, Esiason thinks the rule changes of the past several years are a big factor.