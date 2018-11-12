  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

The team’s top corner suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Cowboys Sunday night.

Eagles Reach Desperation Time After 27-20 Setback To Cowboys

That leaves the Eagles extremely thin at corner. Jalen Mills missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones has missed the last three games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

That leaves Rasul Douglas as the team’s top corner heading into a Week 11 matchup with the NFL’s best offense — the New Orleans Saints, who are averaging 36.7 points.

Things are not great in Philadelphia.

