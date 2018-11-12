BREAKING:Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler Loses Home In Deadly California Wildfires
Credit: Howell Township Police Department

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — A driver in New Jersey escaped a near miss when a deer flew through her windshield and landed in the back passenger seat of her SUV.

Authorities say the deer darted in front of 36-year-old Melissa Misthal as she was driving southbound early Monday on Route 9 in Howell.

Misthal tried to avoid the deer but couldn’t. The force of the impact sent the animal airborne and into her front windshield.

Authorities praised Misthal for keeping calm, noting that she safely pulled over despite being injured and not knowing if the deer was still alive.

Police say the deer was found dead inside the SUV. Misthal was treated for a minor injury at the scene.

