(Photo by Alexander Gerst / ESA via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready to take a vacation to space.

Axiom Space, a company that builds space stations, is teaming up with a luxury vacation company to create a 10-day trip to the International Space Station.

The vacation includes a rocket ride and stay in Axiom’s habitation modules.

You will also participate in a 15-week training program alongside real astronauts to prep you for life outside of Earth.

The price tag: $55 million.

