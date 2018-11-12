Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An ice cream “speakeasy” just opened in a Jersey City restaurant.

Ani Ramen House partnered with Luigi’s Ice Cream to bring customers their favorite handmade ice cream year-round.

While children get excited over the creative flavors, rolled ice cream and donut ice cream sandwiches, “big kids” can enjoy alcohol-infused boozy ice cream.

The boozy ice creams are being created with the help of Ani’s mixology team.

They will be using Japanese whiskeys, sakes and other liquors to create the flavors.

Luigi’s posted to Instagram to show two flavors they already rolled out; Horchata Rolled Ice Cream and Godiva Dark Liqueur Rolled Ice Cream.

Luigi’s Ice Cream is popular with shops in Red Bank Borough, Metuchen and is also available in food trucks.

The ice cream shop will be located on the patio at Ani Ramen House.

See the full list of flavors below:

Homemade Ice Cream Flavors – Scoops

1. Hennessy Pineapple

2. Cafe Patron Coffee Chip

3. Bacardi Toasted Coconut

4. Patron Margarita

5. Cookie Butter (non-alcoholic)

6. Thai Tea (non-alcoholic)

7. Matcha Green Tea (non-alcoholic)

8. Cereal Milk (non-alcoholic)

Rolled Ice Cream Flavors:

1. Horchata (RumChata, Vanilla, Cinnamon Toast Crunch)

2. Tequila Rose Strawberry Shortcake (Tequila Rose, Vanilla, Fresh Strawberries, Nilla Wafers)

3. Godiva Dark Chocoholic (Godiva Dark Chocolate, Chocolate, Brownies, Chocolate Chips)

4. Frangelico Rocher (Frangelico, Ferrero Rocher, Chocolate Syrup)

5. Cookie Monster (Blue Colored Vanilla, Oreos, Cookie Dough w/ a Chips Ahoy cookie)

6. Curious George (Chocolate, Banana, Fudge Brownie & Nutella)

7. S’mores (Vanilla, Fire Roasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers & Hershey Bars)

8. Saturday Morning (Vanilla, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, Cinnamon Toast Crunch & Cereal

Marshmallows)