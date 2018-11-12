Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An ice cream “speakeasy” just opened in a Jersey City restaurant.
Ani Ramen House partnered with Luigi’s Ice Cream to bring customers their favorite handmade ice cream year-round.
While children get excited over the creative flavors, rolled ice cream and donut ice cream sandwiches, “big kids” can enjoy alcohol-infused boozy ice cream.
The boozy ice creams are being created with the help of Ani’s mixology team.
They will be using Japanese whiskeys, sakes and other liquors to create the flavors.
Luigi’s posted to Instagram to show two flavors they already rolled out; Horchata Rolled Ice Cream and Godiva Dark Liqueur Rolled Ice Cream.
View this post on Instagram
This weekend, come visit us at @aniramen – Jersey City and grab an Horchata Rolled Ice Cream! RumChata Liqueur with Vanilla Ice Cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch finished with Chocolate Syrup and Whip Cream. . . Friday: 6P-12A Saturday: 6P-12A Sunday: 5P-10P . . 📍 218 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
View this post on Instagram
Live your best life this weekend as we debut the first Ice Cream Speakeasy with @aniramen in Jersey City! 🍨 🍦🍩🍸🥃🥂🍹🍜 . . Shop #3 will be hosting a soft opening this weekend! Hours will be: . Friday and Saturday: 6P-12P Sunday: 5P-10P . . We’re excited to share some incredible flavors like Hennessy and Pineapple Homemade Ice Cream! Or Godiva Dark Liqueur Rolled Ice Cream! And many more! #luigisicecream #aniramen #boozyicecream #hennythingispossible #liveyourbestlife
Luigi’s Ice Cream is popular with shops in Red Bank Borough, Metuchen and is also available in food trucks.
The ice cream shop will be located on the patio at Ani Ramen House.
See the full list of flavors below:
Homemade Ice Cream Flavors – Scoops
1. Hennessy Pineapple
2. Cafe Patron Coffee Chip
3. Bacardi Toasted Coconut
4. Patron Margarita
5. Cookie Butter (non-alcoholic)
6. Thai Tea (non-alcoholic)
7. Matcha Green Tea (non-alcoholic)
8. Cereal Milk (non-alcoholic)
Rolled Ice Cream Flavors:
1. Horchata (RumChata, Vanilla, Cinnamon Toast Crunch)
2. Tequila Rose Strawberry Shortcake (Tequila Rose, Vanilla, Fresh Strawberries, Nilla Wafers)
3. Godiva Dark Chocoholic (Godiva Dark Chocolate, Chocolate, Brownies, Chocolate Chips)
4. Frangelico Rocher (Frangelico, Ferrero Rocher, Chocolate Syrup)
5. Cookie Monster (Blue Colored Vanilla, Oreos, Cookie Dough w/ a Chips Ahoy cookie)
6. Curious George (Chocolate, Banana, Fudge Brownie & Nutella)
7. S’mores (Vanilla, Fire Roasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers & Hershey Bars)
8. Saturday Morning (Vanilla, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, Cinnamon Toast Crunch & Cereal
Marshmallows)