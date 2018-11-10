Actor Bruce Willis attends the dedication and unveiling of a new soundstage mural celebrating 25 years of "Die Hard" at Fox Studio Lot on January 31, 2013 in Century City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The popular action film “Die Hard” is coming back to theaters.

Fans will be saying yippie-ki-yay as Det. John McClane returns to the big screen to mark the 30th anniversary of the film’s release in 1988. To commemorate the anniversary, Turner Classics will provide exclusive insight about the film during the showings.

The film, starring Bruce Willis, will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Theater times will be limited to showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and vary by location.

Fans can see the film at over a dozen theaters in the Philadelphia-area.

And, although, the latest re-release is set just before the holidays and the film is set during Christmas, Bruce Willis has firmly declared that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a [expletive] Bruce Willis movie,” Willis said at the end of his Comedy Central Roast in July.

A full list of where and when you can watch “Die Hard” in theaters at the Fathom Events website.