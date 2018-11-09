Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Struggling to lose those extra pounds? There may be a simple trick to help!

New research shows stepping on the scale every day could be the key to losing weight.

That’s according to a study from the University of Pittsburgh.

The team looked at more than 1,000 adults and found that those who weighed themselves daily are more likely to lose weight.

But experts say it’s not for everyone.

“If you find weighing yourself everyday helps you and it helps you stay on track, stay focused then I recommend you do it,” said registered dietitian Martha McKittrick. “But if you find that weighing yourself everyday actually gets you upset or makes you lose motivation or makes you obsessed with the scale then I do not recommend weighing yourself everyday.”

Doctors warn weighing yourself daily could increase the risk of an eating disorder.