PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s looked this good a number of times for the Eagles this season and what did they do? They blew it.

They should have beaten Tennessee — and didn’t. They should have beaten Carolina — and didn’t. They should have destroyed Tampa Bay — and didn’t.

Now, they have a dragging, beaten Dallas Cowboys team coming to Lincoln Financial Field to play on national TV Sunday night; a Cowboys team that’s 3-5 on a short week and playing for its season while the Eagles are coming off a bye week, well-rested and healed.

With new addition Golden Tate, everything appears to be swaying heavily in the Eagles’ favor. Not to mention what promises to be a frenetic, crazed crowd.

Dallas is coming off a 28-14 loss to Tennessee on Monday, while the Eagles saved their season with a 24-18 victory over Jacksonville in London, England in Week 8.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott has regressed. Dallas is 29th in the NFL in total offense and 26th yards/play (5.3). They’re 21st in yards/catch (11.1), but here’s the tough part, the Eagles aren’t much better. Philadelphia is 27th in the NFL in yards/catch (10.5) and not much better than Dallas in overall offense, ranked 18th.

Sunday night will come down to a simple factor for the Eagles: Stopping Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 61 yards in the loss to the Titans.

Let’s see if the Eagles can get this right because the history of this season says otherwise.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Cowboys lead all-time series, 63-51

STREAKS: Eagles have won 2 of last 3

LAST GAME: 12/31/17 in Philadelphia: Cowboys 6, Eagles 0

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/31/17

Cowboys

POINTS FOR/AGAINST: 19.3/18.9

OFFENSE YARDS/GAME: 317.1

PASSING: Dak Prescott: 149/237, 1660 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 88.9 Passer Rating

RUSHING: Ezekiel Elliott: 149 attempts, 680 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, 3 TD

RECEIVING: Cole Beasley: 36 receptions, 366 yards, 10.2 yards per catch, 2 TD

DEFENSE YARDS ALLOWED/GAME: 317.0

SACKS: Demarcus Lawrence: 6.5

Eagles

POINTS FOR/AGAINST: 22.3/19.5

OFFENSE YARDS/GAME: 366.9

PASSING: Carson Wentz: 159/225, 1788 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT, 109.7 Passer Rating

RUSHING: Wendell Smallwood: 60 attempts. 257 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Zach Ertz (TE): 61 receptions, 644 yards, 10.6 yards per catch, 3 TD

DEFENSE YARDS ALLOWED/GAME: 352.9

SACKS: Fletcher Cox: 4