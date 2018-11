Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – How would you like to eat an entire thanksgiving feast between a bun? You can!

Feast your eyes on this pants-busting burger named “Feast Beast” at “Callahan’s Hot Dog” restaurant in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The burger packs ten ounces of breaded and fried ground turkey.

Also between the buns, there’s sage bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce.