DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Months after being sold to the producer of Coachella, more changes are coming to Firefly Music Festival.

The popular Delaware music festival is scaling back to a three-day event. It had been a four-day festival for the past five years.

Next summer’s event in the Dover Woodlands has also been pushed back one week to June 21-23.

Firefly has not yet announced its 2019 musical lineup.