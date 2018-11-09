Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — The Animal Welfare Association is raising over $2 million to build a new 15,000-square-foot shelter.

The group announced Friday its largest fundraising efforts in its 70-year history.

“The ambitious 18-month, $2.5 million capital campaign, Building a Place Where Happiness Begins, will replace the outdated 5,000-square-foot shelter and allow for contemporary programming,” the statement reads.

The construction will take place on the current Centennial Boulevard site.

The new adoption center will:

Have twice the space dedicated to adoption services

Provide twice the medical space to care for ill or injured animals

Allow 1,000 additional animals to be helped every year; a 42 percent increase in the number of pets housed and cared for daily

Rehab 80 more cats and dogs, and 80 more neonatal kittens every year

Have classrooms/training space for human education and volunteer programs

House a pet food pantry.

“Our goal with the new space is to improve care to south Jersey’s most vulnerable and needy animals, as well as, to be a welcoming place for our community’s pet loving friends,” said Maya Richmond, executive director of the Animal Welfare Association. “I am hopeful that with corporate and community support we will open a place where happiness begins.”

The new animal shelter is expected to open by the summer of 2020.