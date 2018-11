PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Obesity can increase your risk for heart attack and it turns out that Americans are still the fattest people in the world.

A new study ranks state’s fatness based on factors like sugary beverage consumption, the number of obese people, and obesity-related healthcare costs.

Number one on the list, Mississippi, was followed by West Virginia and Arkansas.

Delaware was 13th, Pennsylvania was 25th, and New Jersey 41st.