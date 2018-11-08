Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rare items from the popular “Batman” television series are expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction next month.

On Dec. 1, Adam West’s bat shield and the Riddler’s green jacket ensemble from this show’s first episode will be up for auction.

Prop Store, who is hosting the auction along with world-renowned curator James Comisar, believes the jacket ensemble is worth an estimated $100,000 to $150,000, while the bat shield is expected to get anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000.

“Our TV Treasures auction curated by James Comisar includes rare pieces that have never been out in the market before. Prop Store is proud to present this auction from Comisar’s archive, which has previously been referred to as ‘The World’s Greatest Collection of Television Memorabilia’. We expect this to be a landmark sale for collectors,” said Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger.

Other items up for auction include Howard Stern’s “Fartman” outfit, a spaceship from “My Favorite Martian,” a Toys ‘R’ Us Geoffrey the Giraffe character costume, among others.

The auction will take place at Prop Store’s auction facility in Valencia, California. Lots can be viewed and bidders can register at Prop Store’s website.