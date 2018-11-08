Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Some families in Camden got an early Thanksgiving surprise thanks to a local NBA product Thursday.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, handed out free turkeys and gift cards to more than 150 families at the Salvation Army KROC Community center.

The 25-year-old grew up in nearby Somerdale.

He’s the grandson of the late Reverend Renee McCleary, a well-known past and educator in Camden.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s Hornets visit the Sixers Friday night.