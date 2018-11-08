  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Some families in Camden got an early Thanksgiving surprise thanks to a local NBA product Thursday.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, handed out free turkeys and gift cards to more than 150 families at the Salvation Army KROC Community center.

Cases Of Salmonella Found In Raw Turkey Soar As Thanksgiving Nears

The 25-year-old grew up in nearby Somerdale.

He’s the grandson of the late Reverend Renee McCleary, a well-known past and educator in Camden.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s Hornets visit the Sixers Friday night.

