PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can now countdown to Christmas with your favorite chocolate.

Reese’s released an advent calendar that features miniature Reese’s Cups and Reese’s Pieces.

Thank you @reeses 😍 They've released an advent calendar! 23 doors of DELICIOUS Reese’s Miniature Cups! Chocolate and peanut butter ❤️ Get involved!! Place your bets now on if this will last me until December! pic.twitter.com/xWeAEZPS4U — Jennie Longdon (@JennieLongdon) November 1, 2018

The advent calendar can be purchased on Amazon and prices vary depending on how many you buy starting at $23.12.