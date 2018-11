Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police need your help finding a missing man from Olney, who reportedly is affected by depression.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Nelson lam.

Authorities say lam owns a gun, and fear he may hurt himself.

Lam last spoke with his family on Monday night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you know where officers can find him, please call police.