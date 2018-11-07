Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – An empty shipping container has been transformed into a fully functioning office.

The job was done by none other than high school students!

The transformed container was unveiled on Tuesday. Construction students at the Boys and Girls Club of Camden County completed the project.

It was part of a 12-week program in which the students learned about basic construction, electrical work, HVAC systems, and carpentry.

“This one here is solar-powered with battery backup, we have running water, and this is where contractors can work while they are building the buildings that are going up in their cities,” said Joe Jingoli with Jingoli Construction.

“It taught me a lot about this trade that I want to pursue in my future,” said student Suliman Shakir.

The trailer is being used as construction site office along the Camden waterfront.