WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County school is the first place in the world to install a revolutionary new security camera.

Archbishop Wood High School, in Warminster, is offering a live demonstration of the AI Security Camera on Wednesday night.

The camera calls 911, provides live video and offers two-way communication from the scene.

The makers of the camera say it can detect a gun with 99 percent accuracy.

