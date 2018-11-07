Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County school is the first place in the world to install a revolutionary new security camera.

WATCH: Brawl At Walmart Caught On Camera

Archbishop Wood High School, in Warminster, is offering a live demonstration of the AI Security Camera on Wednesday night.

The camera calls 911, provides live video and offers two-way communication from the scene.

Woman Says Stranger Tried To Kidnap Her Baby At Target

The makers of the camera say it can detect a gun with 99 percent accuracy.