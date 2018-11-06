ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob an elderly man inside a church in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia on Sunday.

Police say an 83-year-old man was sitting in a church pew inside a chapel on the 2200 block North Green Street around 8:40 a.m. when the suspect entered.

church robbery Suspect Tries To Rob Elderly Man Inside Spring Garden Church, Philadelphia Police Say

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say after walking past the victim, the suspect walked back and sat in a pew behind him.

According to police, the suspect then grabbed the man in a choke hold from behind while holding a sharp object to his neck, and demanded his wallet.

The suspect fled without taking anything after the victim screamed for help. The elderly man suffered a cut to his neck.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3 tall black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, and a dark-colored cap.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

