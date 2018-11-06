Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a fire at a home in South Philadelphia.
The incident happened on Oct. 28 at approximately 6 a.m.
An unknown white man was captured on surveillance video taking newspapers from a store.
He then went to a home on the 700 block of Fitzwater Street where he placed the newspapers inside the mail slot for the home’s front door to start a fire.
The fire caused only minor damage.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.