PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — People Magazine has chosen this year’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018 and the honor goes to Idris Elba.

Elba, who starred in “The Wire” and “Luther,” was surprised after being crowned this year’s winner, the magazine said.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'” he told the magazine. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Elba shared the November cover on his Twitter page.

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

And along with the exciting news, Elba sent out an important reminder to his fans.

“I’m honored & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

Past winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and last year’s honoree, country star Blake Shelton.

Elba will be featured in a special double issue that will hit newsstands Friday. The actor said he tries to live life without few regrets.

