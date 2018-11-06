DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrat and veteran prosecutor Kathleen Jennings has been elected Delaware’s attorney general.

Jennings defeated Republican candidate Bernard Pepukayi on Tuesday in the contest for the state’s top law-enforcement job. She’ll replace incumbent Democrat Matt Denn, who chose not to seek re-election.

Jennings has served both as both the state’s top prosecutor and as chief deputy attorney general, the number two spot in the Justice Department. She defeated three other candidates in a Democratic primary, raising almost $500,000 for her campaign, far more than the combined total of her opponents.

Pepukayi was a longtime Democrat who switched parties and filed to run in late August after former Sussex County prosecutor Peggy Marshall Strong abruptly quit the race, leaving the GOP without a candidate

