PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Democrat Sen. Bob Casey has won a third term after defeating Republican challenger, Rep. Lou Barletta, CBS News projects.

Casey maintained a comfortable lead in the polls over Barletta heading into Election Day.

Casey, in his seventh statewide race, is the son of Pennsylvania’s late former two-term governor, Bob Casey Sr. He is endorsed by labor unions and environmental advocacy groups, and has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump.

Barletta, the former Hazleton mayor, is one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress. Barletta is backed by business trade associations and anti-abortion groups, and is one of Congress’ most prominent voices against illegal immigration.

The significance of Pennsylvania’s swing voters is magnified this year, after the state Supreme Court redrew a Republican-crafted map of congressional districts that had produced durable 13-5 GOP majorities in the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. The state currently has about 4.1 million registered Democrats, 3.3 million Republicans and 1.2 million who are independent or with some other party.

Slightly more than a quarter of registered voters are 34 and younger, the same proportion as in the 2010 mid-term election. More than 42 percent of voters are 55 or older, the biggest proportion in at least a decade.

