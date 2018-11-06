Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Democrat Sen. Bob Casey has won a third term after defeating Republican challenger, Rep. Lou Barletta, CBS News projects.
Casey maintained a comfortable lead in the polls over Barletta heading into Election Day.
Casey, in his seventh statewide race, is the son of Pennsylvania’s late former two-term governor, Bob Casey Sr. He is endorsed by labor unions and environmental advocacy groups, and has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump.
Barletta, the former Hazleton mayor, is one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress. Barletta is backed by business trade associations and anti-abortion groups, and is one of Congress’ most prominent voices against illegal immigration.
FULL ELECTION RESULTS
The significance of Pennsylvania’s swing voters is magnified this year, after the state Supreme Court redrew a Republican-crafted map of congressional districts that had produced durable 13-5 GOP majorities in the state’s U.S. House delegation.
Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. The state currently has about 4.1 million registered Democrats, 3.3 million Republicans and 1.2 million who are independent or with some other party.
Slightly more than a quarter of registered voters are 34 and younger, the same proportion as in the 2010 mid-term election. More than 42 percent of voters are 55 or older, the biggest proportion in at least a decade.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)