TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez has captured a third Senate term after defeating Republican candidate Bob Hugin, according to The Associated Press.

The contest between Menendez and Hugin unexpectedly narrowed as Hugin’s massive self-financing effort relentlessly highlighted the corruption case that federal prosecutors brought against Menendez and later dropped.

Menendez survived a public corruption trial in which prosecutors charged he took lavish gifts and got campaign contributions in return for helping his friend, a Florida eye doctor, with a Medicare billing issue. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict in 2017 and the government dropped the case this year.

But the case led the Senate Ethics Committee to admonish Menendez and say he brought discredit upon the chamber. Menendez has consistently denied any wrongdoing, though in the weeks before the election, he apologized to voters. He urged them to focus on his decades of public service, including his work drafting the Affordable Care Act, and return him to office.

Hugin, a wealthy former executive at drugmaker Celgene, has tapped his own funds for more than $30 million to finance TV ads to portray Menendez as corrupt. The torrent of cash has put Menendez on the defensive in a state where Democrats have over 900,000 more voters than Republicans.

A super PAC tied to Senate Democrats promised $3 million to help, and another outside group that has attacked Hugin over his firm’s raising prices of a cancer drug has spent seven figures as well.

