MIDTERM ELECTIONS:Polls Close Across Region -- Get Full Election Results
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2018, Local, Local TV

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware has won a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, defeating a GOP opponent who was President Donald Trump’s state campaign chair.

Tuesday’s victory over Republican Rob Arlett comes after the 71-year-old Carper trounced an antiestablishment progressive challenger in the Democratic primary.

Carper has never lost an election during four decades in politics. He touted his experience and ability to work with lawmakers from both parties during this year’s campaign, despite being a vocal Trump critic.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Carper served five terms in the U.S. House and two terms as governor before being elected to the Senate in 2000.

During his tenure in the Senate, Carper has staked out a position as a centrist lawmaker with a strong interest in environmental issues.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s