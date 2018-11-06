MIDTERM ELECTIONS:Get Full Election Results
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMEyewitness News at 4:30am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Fitzpatrck, Election 2018, Local, Local TV, Scott Wallace

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) –Democrat Scott Wallace is conceding in the race for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District giving the victory to freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat, has a centrist voting record and has tried to put distance between himself and President Donald Trump.

Wallace, a longtime Democratic Party donor, was co-chairman of the Wallace Global Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that supports liberal social movements.

“Most of all I want to thank all of you,” said Wallace during his concession speech. “This has been a wonderful adventure.”

 

 

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

It is shaping up as Pennsylvania’s most expensive U.S. House race. More than $12 million flowed in from national party organizations and other outside groups, primarily to attack Wallace and boost Fitzpatrick’s image. Wallace heavily funded his campaign and outspent Fitzpatrick nearly 5-to-1 in the July-September quarter.

Democrats have a slight registration advantage in the Bucks County-based district, and Democrat Hillary Clinton eked out a win there in 2016’s presidential contest.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s