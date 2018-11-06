Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) –Democrat Scott Wallace is conceding in the race for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District giving the victory to freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Arriving to chants of “Brian! Brian!” Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick celebrates a narrow victory over democratic opponent Scott Wallace. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6CneAT60RG — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) November 7, 2018

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat, has a centrist voting record and has tried to put distance between himself and President Donald Trump.

Wallace, a longtime Democratic Party donor, was co-chairman of the Wallace Global Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that supports liberal social movements.

“Most of all I want to thank all of you,” said Wallace during his concession speech. “This has been a wonderful adventure.”

It is shaping up as Pennsylvania’s most expensive U.S. House race. More than $12 million flowed in from national party organizations and other outside groups, primarily to attack Wallace and boost Fitzpatrick’s image. Wallace heavily funded his campaign and outspent Fitzpatrick nearly 5-to-1 in the July-September quarter.

Democrats have a slight registration advantage in the Bucks County-based district, and Democrat Hillary Clinton eked out a win there in 2016’s presidential contest.

