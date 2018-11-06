Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) –Democrat Scott Wallace is conceding in the race for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District giving the victory to freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat, has a centrist voting record and has tried to put distance between himself and President Donald Trump.
Wallace, a longtime Democratic Party donor, was co-chairman of the Wallace Global Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that supports liberal social movements.
“Most of all I want to thank all of you,” said Wallace during his concession speech. “This has been a wonderful adventure.”
It is shaping up as Pennsylvania’s most expensive U.S. House race. More than $12 million flowed in from national party organizations and other outside groups, primarily to attack Wallace and boost Fitzpatrick’s image. Wallace heavily funded his campaign and outspent Fitzpatrick nearly 5-to-1 in the July-September quarter.
Democrats have a slight registration advantage in the Bucks County-based district, and Democrat Hillary Clinton eked out a win there in 2016’s presidential contest.
