TRENTON, N.J. (AP) –Four congressmen have won re-election in New Jersey.

Three-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross defeated Republican challenger Paul Dilks in southern New Jersey’s 1st District.

Republican Chris Smith defeated Democratic Navy veteran Josh Welle to win a 20th term in central and coastal New Jersey’s 4th District.

Democrat Frank Pallone was re-elected to a 16th term against Republican Richard Pezzullo.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. defeated Republican Agha Khan to win a fifth term in New Jersey’s 10th District.

