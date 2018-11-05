Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WANAQUE, N.J. (CBS) — Police officers responded to an animal complaint call in North Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

But what they found at the scene was unexpected.

A lost pig was out for a walk on Pellington Street in Wanaque.

Officers fed the chunky pig snacks to keep it calm while they waited for the owner to arrive.

Of the 27,000 calls the department gets a year, “none of the other 26,999 match this one,” Wanaque Police Department said in a Facebook post.

And yes, the Wanaque Police Department is aware of the obvious pig jokes.