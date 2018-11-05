Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says commuters should anticipate delays on the regional rail lines Monday.

Messy Start To Week, Massive Cooldown This Weekend

The delays could vary, but officials say they could last up to 30 minutes in light of Monday’s rainy weather causing slippery rail conditions.

RRD: Trains may experience delays of up to 30 minutes due to slippery rail conditions. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) November 5, 2018

Officials for the Market-Frankford lines urged caution for commuters “as platforms, parking lots and vehicles may be slippery or wet.”

Media-Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Wilmington/Newark, and Manayunk/Norristown lines all reported delays throughout the day.

Severe Storm Dumps Record Rainfall In Allentown

NJ Transit and PATCO also experienced delays throughout the morning.