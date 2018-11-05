BREAKING:Woman Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter By Pushing Her Down Stairs On Halloween, Chester County DA's Office Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says commuters should anticipate delays on the regional rail lines Monday.

The delays could vary, but officials say they could last up to 30 minutes in light of Monday’s rainy weather causing slippery rail conditions.

Officials for the Market-Frankford lines urged caution for commuters “as platforms, parking lots and vehicles may be slippery or wet.”

Media-Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Wilmington/Newark, and Manayunk/Norristown lines all reported delays throughout the day.

NJ Transit and PATCO also experienced delays throughout the morning.

