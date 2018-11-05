Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Therapy dogs were roaming Temple University’s campus Monday, helping to get out the vote for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

It was part of NextGen Pennsylvania’s “Puppies at the Polls” event, which is meant to encourage young Pennsylvanians to hit the polls.

NextGen is offering Temple and University of Pennsylvania students a chance to play with the puppies while providing information about voting and encouraging students to make their voices heard.

“I would say that it’s unfortunate that [the dogs] may be a little bit more eager than people to vote,” student Nicole Higginbotham. “Voting is really important — extremely important — and really decides how we function as a society, as a country, so I wish that people were one, a little bit more knowledgeable about it and two, more passionate about voting in general.”

NextGen Pennsylvania aims to re-elect Gov. Tom Wolf and defend Bob Casey’s Senate seat from Republican challenger Lou Barletta.

‘It’s Certainly About Time:’ Pennsylvania Congressional Race Guaranteed To Have Female Winner

The organization has worked to register over 41,000 young Pennsylvanians to vote this year.

Dogs are a great way to get people to the polls, but would they be any good at voting?

“Quite frankly, if you look at both parties, a lot of people hearing their biases get confirmed and then they’ll jump to one side or the other,” student Richard Massott said. “Whereas if I’m a dog, I’m just wagging my tail.”