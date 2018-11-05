Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Veterans Day honors military veterans and also offers some great deals for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. Some places even offer deals for anybody regardless of whether they served or not.

Here are some places where you can find some great deals:

On Nov. 11:

Applebee’s – Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu.

Bar Louie – Veterans and military personnel get a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – All military members receive a complimentary entree up to $12.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active duty military personnel receive one small order of wings and a side of fries for free.

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active military receive a complimentary entrée from a special menu.

Chili’s – Veterans and active military service members get a free meal.

Chipotle – Active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military get a BOGO deal.

Chop House – Veterans get 5 percent off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

Cracker Barrel – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

Famous Dave’s – Former and current military personnel will receive a free 2 Meat Salute.

Friendly’s – Veterans and active military get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner from a limited menu.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral Restaurants’ Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grub Burger Bar – Active, inactive and retired military personnel get a complimentary entree at all locations.

Hooters – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Little Caesars – Veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse – On November 11 between 3 and 6 pm, veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants – Veterans and Gold Star honorees, parents and spouse of veterans, can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu.

Menchie’s – Veterans and active military personnel get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free.

On the Border – Veterans receive a free Create Your Own Combo entrée.

Red Lobster –Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu.

Red Robin – Veterans and active duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday – Veterans, active duty and reserve service members will receive a free appetizer.

Texas Roadhouse – Veterans and active members of the military can get a free lunch from a select menu.

Wild Wing Cafe – Veterans eat for free all day from select items at participating locations.

Home Depot – will offer a 10 percent discount to all veterans. Also to note, Home Depot offers the 10 percent discount year round to for active duty and retirees.

Rack Room Shoes – Military personnel and their dependents get a percent discount off entire purchase.

Sport Clips – Veterans and active duty service members can receive free haircuts at participating locations.

Great Clips – Veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircuts cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

On Nov. 12:

Arooga’s – Both veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a fixed menu.

Chop House – Veterans get 50 percent off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

Famous Dave’s – Former and current military personnel will receive a free 2 Meat Salute.

Red Lobster –Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu.

Hoss’s Steak and Sea House – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from the soup, salad and dessert bar.

Kings Family Restaurant – Veterans and active military members get a free meal from a select menu.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Active duty military and veterans get a free lunch or dinner entrée.

Entire Month of November:

Eat’n Park – All active and former military personnel will receive a 10 percent discount for the entire month of November.

Enterprise Car Sales – Active duty military members, veterans and their dependents get a Firestone Prepaid Maintenance Package with any used vehicle purchase during the month of November.