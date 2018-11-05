Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking heat for approving a powerful, fast-acting opioid.

Dsuvia is 10 times more powerful than fentanyl. It’s an alternative to IV painkillers used in hospitals.

Critics are blasting the FDA for approving Dsuvia as the country faces increasing opioid overdose deaths.

“Recognizing the drug’s population-based risks, there are strong limits on its use. It can’t be dispensed to patients for home use and should not be used for more than 72 hours, and it will only be administered by a certified health care provider using a single-dose applicator,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tweeted Sunday.

The FDA insists it’s managing the opioid crisis and the new drug is needed by patients to manage pain.