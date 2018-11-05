BREAKING:Woman Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter By Pushing Her Down Stairs On Halloween, Chester County DA's Office Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking heat for approving a powerful, fast-acting opioid.

Study: Spanking Is Linked to Dating Violence Later In Life

Dsuvia is 10 times more powerful than fentanyl. It’s an alternative to IV painkillers used in hospitals.

Critics are blasting the FDA for approving Dsuvia as the country faces increasing opioid overdose deaths.

pills e1532544477677 FDA Approves Powerful Opioid Pill Thats 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

Credit:Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Recognizing the drug’s population-based risks, there are strong limits on its use. It can’t be dispensed to patients for home use and should not be used for more than 72 hours, and it will only be administered by a certified health care provider using a single-dose applicator,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tweeted Sunday.

First All Survivors Day Aims To Empower Sexual Assault Survivors To Speak Up, Speak Out

The FDA insists it’s managing the opioid crisis and the new drug is needed by patients to manage pain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s