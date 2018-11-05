Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fashionistas — you can now browse a priceless collection of clothes on display in Philadelphia.

Off of the catwalk and into a show-stopping display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a new Fabulous Fashion exhibit.

“Everything has to be put on a body and that’s a constraint, but designers have really just done amazing things with the volume, the shapes, the style and all of these different things that they’re trying to bring out,” said curator Kristina Haugland.

It’s a new exhibit that compares and contrasts fashion designs of ready to wear to haute couture from around the world and through the decades.

It’s assembled in a way to grab your attention, slow you down, and see if you can spot their similarities.

“This is the opening, it is one of the few pieces by Dior in 1947, the year of the new look and I contrasted that with this hot pink [piece],” said Haugland.

“It’s really trying to get people to look at fashion in a different way,” said Haugland.

You can catch all the couture and more until March.

Philadelphia Museum of Art offers “pay as you wish” admission on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.