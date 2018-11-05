  • CBS 3On Air

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman multiple times at a Cherry Hill apartment complex.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Cherry Hill Police are searching for 53-year-old Brian Walker, of Camden. He is accused of shooting a 29-year-old woman multiple times at the Cherry Hill Towers around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

brian walker mugshot Authorities Searching For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Woman Multiple Times At Cherry Hill Apartment Complex

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is being treated. There is no word on her condition.

Authorities say Walker may be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Magnum, with the New Jersey license plate ZUA-48V. The vehicle belongs to the victim.

Walker is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see this individual, call 911.

