PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is great news for online shoppers just in time for the holidays.

Beginning today, Amazon is offering free shipping for all holiday orders.

The company is looking to boost sales and Amazon Prime memberships.

The move makes millions of items eligible for free shipping.

If you are already a member of Amazon Prime, you can get same-day delivery during the holiday season.

