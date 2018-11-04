Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Instead of cars, a crowd of people crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge this morning and it was all for a good cause.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Cooper Norcross Run The Bridge event — 4,000 runners and walkers crossed the shut down bridge.

“It’s challenging with the inclines on the bridge and down by the entertainment center, but we start as a team, we end as a a team,” Vincent Myers said.

Myers was a member of Ainsley’s Angels, a team that lends its legs to those who can’t run the race.

“Pushing for Ainsley’s Angels and the Bridge Run is one of the most important runs for me,” he said.

The 10-kilometer run and two-mile walk raised money for the Larc School, a non-profit special education school in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

“We are a school for people with disabilities,” Kim Marino said. “We help these kids, give them every opportunity to have the best life possible.”

The race has raised more than $5 million since it began 15 years ago. This year, the Larc School plans to use the money raised to build a new playground.