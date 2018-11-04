  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A musical version of “The Color Purple” could be coming to the big screen.

Steven Spielberg will be one of the producers of the new film along with Oprah Winfrey, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Winfrey earned an Oscar nomination for her acting work in the original movie, which was directed by Speilberg.

“The Color Purple” was originally a 1982 novel by Alice Walker and tells the story of an African-American woman.

