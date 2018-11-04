Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people and injured three others on Route 42.

Twenty-year-old Lonae Moore and 21-year-old Aniyah Gillespie were pronounced dead at the scene, police announced Sunday.

Two of the other three people in the vehicle were taken to Cooper University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Gloucester Township at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when it ran off the road, struck several trees and overturned, police say.

Authorities are trying to figure out exactly what led to the wreck.