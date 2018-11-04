Breaking:Police Responding To Possible Barricade Situation In Downtown New Hope
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Route 42

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people and injured three others on Route 42.

Twenty-year-old Lonae Moore and 21-year-old Aniyah Gillespie were pronounced dead at the scene, police announced Sunday.

Two of the other three people in the vehicle were taken to Cooper University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police Investigate After Young Man Shot, Killed In Car In Chester County

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Gloucester Township at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when it ran off the road, struck several trees and overturned, police say.

Authorities are trying to figure out exactly what led to the wreck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s