Comments
GLADWYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police and fire officials are investigating a house explosion in Gladwyne.
All occupants are believed to have gotten out of the house at 649 Dodds Lane, officials say.
The house exploded around 8 p.m Sunday evening.
There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.
The explosion could be heard as far away as New Jersey.
We don’t know 100% that what happened in NJ was from this explosion. It shook houses over here. Could have been a sonic boom or a meteor too and this explosion is a coincidence. #FactsMatter