Breaking:Officials Investigating House Explosion In Lower Merion
GLADWYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Police and fire officials are investigating a house explosion in Gladwyne.

All occupants are believed to have gotten out of the house at 649 Dodds Lane, officials say.

The house exploded around 8 p.m Sunday evening.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

The explosion could be heard as far away as New Jersey.

  1. Tara Murray (@stpatty3172000) says:
    November 4, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    We don’t know 100% that what happened in NJ was from this explosion. It shook houses over here. Could have been a sonic boom or a meteor too and this explosion is a coincidence. #FactsMatter

