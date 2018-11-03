Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Police reported to the 5800 block of West Master Street at 8:44 Saturday evening.

When officers arrived to the scene they found the man with 11 gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The scene is being held.

No arrests have been made. No weapon has been recovered.

