KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Is it too soon for Christmas?

The King of Prussia Mall doesn’t think so.

Santa is wasting no time kicking off the holiday season. The jolly big man in red arrived at the mall today and was already greeting guests.

And the children were ready with their Christmas wishes, with many families paying Santa a visit.

The King of Prussia Mall was just one of many in the Delaware Valley that welcomed Santa today, marking the start of the holiday season … even if Thanksgiving is still weeks away.