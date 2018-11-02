Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after two swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a Jewish family’s car Thursday.

Montgomery Township Police were called to the residence of Jewish family — who wish to remain anonymous — Thursday, where the swastikas were found on the windows of a car, as well as the F-word on the rear of the house.

Because the family is Jewish, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Officials also believe the same person or persons are responsible for other graffiti not far from the residence done on the same night.

Police are actively investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to call police at (215) 362-2301.