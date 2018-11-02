  • CBS 3On Air

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after two swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a Jewish family’s car Thursday.

Montgomery Township Police were called to the residence of Jewish family — who wish to remain anonymous — Thursday, where the swastikas were found on the windows of a car, as well as the F-word on the rear of the house.

With Heightened Security, Local Jewish Communities Prepare For First Shabbat Since Pittsburgh Shooting

Because the family is Jewish, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Officials also believe the same person or persons are responsible for other graffiti not far from the residence done on the same night.

Audubon Car Vandalized With Anti-Semitic Message

Police are actively investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to call police at (215) 362-2301.

 

