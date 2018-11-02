Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating two separate instances of vandalism at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown.

Officials say an unknown suspect spray painted the word “pedophiles” on the sign of the church overnight on Oct. 7. There were no arrests made following that first incident.

Police were notified after a second incident occurred Thursday on Nov. 1. Church officials reported that another sign, referring to Christianity and asking people to contact the church for information, had been damaged.

The wooden stakes supporting that sign were broken and thrown into nearby brush.

It is unknown if these two incidents are related, but the Buckingham Township Police Department believes that they appear similar.

Anyone with information about the acts of vandalism is asked to call 215-794-8813 or submit a tip on CRIMEWATCH.