  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Credit: Buckingham Township Police Department

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating two separate instances of vandalism at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown.

Delaware Attorney General Orders Investigation Into Sexually Abusive Priests

Officials say an unknown suspect spray painted the word “pedophiles” on the sign of the church overnight on Oct. 7. There were no arrests made following that first incident.

Police were notified after a second incident occurred Thursday on Nov. 1. Church officials reported that another sign, referring to Christianity and asking people to contact the church for information, had been damaged.

blur our lady of guadalupe church vandalism 2018 11 02 16 35 29 Pedophiles Spray Painted On Church Sign In Doylestown: Police

Credit: Buckingham Township Police Department

The wooden stakes supporting that sign were broken and thrown into nearby brush.

Glassboro Police: 3 Men Dressed In Halloween Costumes Approach Church, 1 Yells ‘God Isn’t Real!’

It is unknown if these two incidents are related, but the Buckingham Township Police Department believes that they appear similar.

Anyone with information about the acts of vandalism is asked to call 215-794-8813 or submit a tip on CRIMEWATCH.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s