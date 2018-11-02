Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is crunch time as the clock ticks for Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and his challenger, Congressman Lou Barletta. Both sat down with Eyewitness News while on the campaign trail.

Casey calls health care the most important issue in Tuesday’s election.

“I not only have worked to ensure that people have those kind of protections with regard for preexisting conditions but also to preserve that protection. My opponent doesn’t apparently agree with that,” Casey told Eyewitness News.

Congressman Lou Barletta says not so fast. He’s proud to admit he voted to repeal The Affordable Care Act, but he voted in favor of President Trump’s plan and insists preexisting conditions are still covered. Barletta says health care is important but he has another top priority.

“I believe the biggest issue right here is the economy. People need to be able to take care of their family. Their jobs, their children and the fact that the economy is doing well, people are seeing more hope. They are seeing more take-home pay,” Barletta said.

Barletta credits the economy to President Trump who’s been a vocal supporter. The two rallied together in Erie last month.

“A president that says listen we want to secure the borders. We don’t want people coming in. We don’t want sanctuary cities. That doesn’t make anybody safe,” Barletta said.

Both men can agree that they are proud Pennsylvanians who love their state and want the best for those who call it home.

“Pennsylvania is a state that I think our future and our best days are ahead of us,” Barletta said.

“I don’t know if there’s a region of the country that is better positioned for the future that southeastern Pennsylvania,” Casey said.