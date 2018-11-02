  • CBS 3On Air

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Crews are investigating what sparked a 2-alarm house fire that left a small alligator dead in Claymont.

Chopper 3 was over the 2-alarm fire that extensively damaged two buildings at the Woodacres Apartment Complex located on the 900 block of Peachtree Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:50 Friday morning.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but refused transportation.

A smoke infested cat was saved by the fire but a small alligator reportedly died.

State Fire Marshals are investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

