Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Crews are investigating what sparked a 2-alarm house fire that left a small alligator dead in Claymont.

‘Pedophiles’ Spray Painted On Church Sign In Doylestown: Police

Chopper 3 was over the 2-alarm fire that extensively damaged two buildings at the Woodacres Apartment Complex located on the 900 block of Peachtree Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:50 Friday morning.

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but refused transportation.

A smoke infested cat was saved by the fire but a small alligator reportedly died.

New Neighborhood Parking Lot In Old City Expected To Be Complete In Spring 2019

State Fire Marshals are investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.