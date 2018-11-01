Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A suspicious package scare forced the evacuation of the Bucks County Democratic Committee Office Thursday.

With the recent string of mail bombings to Democratic officials, law enforcement officials are on high alert. And with the recent scares, Executive Director of the Committee Steve Warhola didn’t want to take any chances.

Local Democratic Lawmakers Call For Unity, Strong Voting Turnout After Suspicious Package Scares

However, police say the package was not a threat and everything is back to normal.