PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a vandal or group of vandals who smashed about a dozen car windows in East Falls.
It happened on the 4200 block of East River Drive.
Pieces of glass are scattered on the sidewalk.
We’re told about half a dozen cars that were parked along the street were damaged.
Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the vandalism.
So far, no arrests have been made in this case.