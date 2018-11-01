  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a vandal or group of vandals who smashed about a dozen car windows in East Falls.

It happened on the 4200 block of East River Drive.

Pieces of glass are scattered on the sidewalk.

We’re told about half a dozen cars that were parked along the street were damaged.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the vandalism.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s