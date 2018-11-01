Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a vandal or group of vandals who smashed about a dozen car windows in East Falls.

It happened on the 4200 block of East River Drive.

Pieces of glass are scattered on the sidewalk.

We’re told about half a dozen cars that were parked along the street were damaged.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the vandalism.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.