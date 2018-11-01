Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are asking the public for tips after a real estate broker was found shot inside a car in Holmesburg on Wednesday morning.

Police say 54-year-old Orlando Martinez was found shot in the head inside a Honda Accord on the 4500 block of Oakmont Street. Martinez was transported to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say, Martinez, who is a real estate broker from Westville, Gloucester County, was in the area showing a home on Tuesday and never returned home that day. His wife reported him missing Tuesday night.

“Nothing was taken from him, this wasn’t a robbery,” said police.

A passerby spotted him shot in a car on Oakmont Street the next day. Police say when authorities were called, Martinez was “barely alive.” Emergency responders attempted CPR and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

“The officers at the scene made entry to the vehicle by breaking the window and rescue came right away. They did CPR transported him to the hospital but he did not last much longer unfortunately,” police said.

“He was very friendly, a very spiritual person, and I think very helpful. Very willing you always help somebody in the community,” said Nelson Cuello, one of Martinez’s friends.

Police are now asking residents on Oakmont Street to come forward if they noticed anything suspicious.

No arrests have been made.